CAMPARI UK EMPLOYEES COME TOGETHER TO MAKE PERSONAL DONATION TO THE DRINKS TRUST

Staff donate £16,000+ to support drinks industry during pandemic – an amount matched by the company to give grand total of more than £32,000





LONDON, April 2020: In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 60-strong employees of Campari UK have pulled together to help their fellow colleagues in the drinks industry – by making personal donations amounting to more than £16,000 for The Drinks Trust.

Hearing about the staff initiative, the Campari UK business made a decision to match this personal donation – bringing the grand total to more than £32,000, which will provide urgent care, support and assistance to those who work in the drinks industry during these challenging times. This gesture forms part of Campari Group’s global initiative, Shaken not Broken – a series of charitable donations taking place across the world by the Group, in support of those hardest hit by COVID-19.

Indeed, The Drinks Trust – the drinks industry charity – is receiving unprecedented demand for its services because of the profound impact the virus has had on the sector and its employees. The Campari UK donation will go towards supporting those who have lost their income as a result of COVID-19, delivering much needed mental health and well-being services and enabling thousands more drinks industry workers to access the services the Trust delivers.

Brad Madigan, Managing Director, Campari UK, says, “We as a business were moved by the team’s personal fundraising effort, and there was no question that we had to match this for The Drinks Trust – which is doing such valuable work with those hit hardest in these uncertain times.

“No one could have predicted the situation we find ourselves in today as a global community, as a country, and as an industry. What is important now more than ever is to pull together and support one another, so we come out the other side stronger and more resilient.”

Ross Carter, Chief Executive, The Drinks Trust UK, says, “The impact of COVID-19 on the drinks industry will be felt for years to come. As the drinks sector’s charity, we are doing all we can to support our employees who ask for help, but we can do more and reach more people, with donations from our partners like Campari UK.”