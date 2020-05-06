CAMPARI AUSTRALIA LAUNCHES SHAKEN NOT BROKEN INITIATIVE TO SUPPORT THE HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY STAY CONNECTED

Sydney 17.4.20: The hospitality industry has undoubtedly been shaken by the recent restrictions imposed on venues due to COVID-19. In response to this, Campari Australia has today announced the launch of Shaken Not Broken and is calling on bars and restaurants to register to be involved.

Shaken Not Broken will directly support venues to keep pouring and stay connected to their community across three phases: Initial Response, Ongoing Recovery and resulting On Premise Revival.

The initiative was founded on a belief that together we are stronger and can get through these difficult times, so that once we emerge on the other side, neighbourhood venues and their staff will still be there.

Simon Durrant, Managing Director of Campari Australia and New Zealand, said that Campari has committed $500,000 in value support, which includes access to a contactless bottled cocktail delivery and collection service, product donations, packaging materials, marketing toolkits, and media exposure.

“This crisis has affected everyone. We are feeling it and living it, personally and professionally, every day. Our goal is that Shaken Not Broken can aid the recovery and revival of our local venues across Australia, by offering businesses the tools and support to get back on their feet,” said Durrant.

Tash Conte, Director of Melbourne bar, Black Pearl, said Shaken Not Broken is a platform that will unite the industry.

“In times such as these, it is a struggle to maintain positivity and foresight in a future that is so unsure at present. My personal struggle is being removed from the people that make Black Pearl what it is.

“Our team and our patrons, our extended hospitality family and the relationships with the brands we use. This platform unites us and brings us together in celebration of each other and our industry, just in a different format to what we are used to,” said Conte.

Today’s announcement and call for bars and restaurants to be involved is the first phase of an initiative that seeks to support the venues and their staff until the eventual return of the industry.

“It’s easier to work out how we are going to get to the other side when you have friends who have the same goals,” said Conte.