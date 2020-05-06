CAMPARI AMERICA DONATES $1 MILLION TO ANOTHER ROUND, ANOTHER RALLY & CALLS ON PATRONS TO JOIN IN SUPPORTING BARTENDERS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

NEW YORK (March 30, 2020) – Today, Campari America announced a donation of $1 Million to Another Round, Another Rally, a non-profit that raises emergency funds for hospitality workers to support bartenders who are facing economic hardship due to the COVID-19 emergency. Along with the donation, Campari America is encouraging its community to join the #AnotherRoundChallenge. From California to Kentucky and everywhere in between, Campari is calling on bar patrons across the country to support their local bars by joining in the movement via the #AnotherRoundChallenge at www.AnotherRoundAnotherRally.com.

Bar patrons can “tip their servers” by donating to Another Round, Another Rally’s virtual tip jar (www.AnotherRoundAnotherRally.com), and then challenge friends on Instagram to do the same using the hashtag. As the U.S. hospitality community bands together to support their bartenders and servers, virtual tip jars have been established to replace their main source of income. They can be set up through organizations, like Another Round Another Rally, or directly by bars themselves. Campari America brands, including Wild Turkey Bourbon, Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum, Espolon Tequila, SKYY Vodka, Aperol, Bulldog Gin, Grand Marnier, Cabo Wabo Tequila and Campari, posted the call to action on their social channels to promote the cause and rally support.

“The impact bartenders have on our industry is immeasurable. With this unprecedented crisis upon us, now more than ever, we need to band together to support hospitality workers in their time of need,” said Ugo Fiorenzo, Managing Director of Campari America. “At Campari, we are urging communities and bar patrons to join us in virtually tipping our bartenders and restaurant workers and serve them as they served us.”

Another Round, Another Rally, is a non-profit financial resource for the hospitality industry offering relief for hospitality workers who lost their jobs or had their hours cut in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. This organization provides reimbursement grants, immersive educational scholarships to further the education of underrepresented voices in the community, and supply emergency assistance to those employed in restaurants, bars and hotels who have fallen on unexpected hardships. Another Round, Another Rally is fiscally sponsored by JoyBus, a 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization.

To support COVID-19 first responders, the Wild Turkey team in Kentucky are also working with local government officials to donate 25,000 liters of neutral grain spirit, which will be transferred to a certified processor that will denature, produce and bottle hand sanitizer. These will then be distributed to workers performing essential services, with a priority for those in health and primary care.

On March 14, the Campari Group donated € I million to public healthcare institution ASST Fatebenefratelli Sacco in Milan, center of national excellence in the research and treatment of highly contagious and dangerous diseases, for patients critically affected by COVID-19. The sum will be used to finance an Intensive Care Operational Unit.

To support bartenders around the country and in your community, visit:

https://anotherroundanotherrally.org

https://www.classy.org/campaign/arar-tip-jar/c277086

#DONATIONCOVID19