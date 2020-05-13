giovedì, Maggio 14, 2020
CAMPARI AMERICA DELIVERED 75,000 LITRES OF GNS FREE OF TAXES TO FLAVORCRAFT IN KENTUCKY

by Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – ITALY, mer 13 maggio 2020

75,000 litres of GNS free of taxes to a company in Louisville, KY named FlavorCraft. They produced the denatured sanitizer and are filling orders that people can make request to through website setup by the Kentucky Distillers Association www.kyhandsanitizer.com.    
A small portion of the final product was sent back to our plant and bottled for internal use.

#DONATIONCOVID19

13 mag 2020

Fonte/Source: https://www.camparigroup.com/it/campari-america-delivered-75000-litres-gns-free-taxes-flavorcraft-kentucky

