(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mar 28 luglio 2020 The Raleigh County Historical Society unveiled a marker at Camp Prince Army Station on Friday, July 17. Camp Prince was an Engineer training and testing facility that provided testing of bridging equipment and techniques that were employed in the Korean War and training for the Army until 1957. The site was originally chosen for its unique directional flows and proximity to the Bluestone Dam. The terrain at Camp Prince is also very similar to the terrain in Korea.





Fonte/Source: https://www.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Archive/Story-Article-View/Article/2290383/camp-prince-historical-marker-dedication/