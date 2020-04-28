CAMBRIDGE ROWING COMBINES WOMEN, MEN AND LIGHTWEIGHTS INTO ONE CLUB

The creation of the newly combined Cambridge University Boat Club (CUBC) is a decisive step in the unification process of CUBC, CUWBC and CULRC that began with a meeting convened by Vice-Chancellor Stephen J Toope together with senior representatives of the three Boat Clubs in September 2018.

Annamarie Phelps, the new CUBC Chair elect said: “After last year’s dominating performances across the Boat Races this is a huge step forward for the future of rowing at Cambridge University. Bringing all our talented student athletes, staff and alumni together into a single organisation is a once in a generation opportunity to create a modern, sustainable and successful new club that is truly fit for the future. Huge thanks to all those who have led this work and to the members who have voted for a bright new, light blue, future.”

Professor Toope and Senior Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Education Graham Virgo said: “We are delighted that the members of the University Boat Clubs have voted overwhelmingly to form a single rowing club. In these uncertain times, this decision places Cambridge University high performance rowing in a very strong position for the future. We are grateful for the hard work of the representatives of the boat clubs and others who have done so much to unify the boat clubs.”