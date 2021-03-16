(AGENPARL) – MANILA (PHILIPPINES), mar 16 marzo 2021 The project aimed to restore and rehabilitate critical and social infrastructure assets, such as national and provincial roads, rural roads, and irrigation schemes, to their original standards. It targeted six severely flood-affected provinces: Banteay Meanchey, Battambang, Kampong Cham, Kampong Thom, Prey Veng, and Siem Reap.

This report validates the completion report’s assessment of the project. IED overall assessment: Successful.



Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/adb_whatsnew/~3/pY9tvTveMuM/cambodia-flood-damage-emergency-reconstruction-project-and-additional-financing