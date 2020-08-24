(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, lun 24 agosto 2020

“This book is nothing short of a total reimagining and upending of how we relate to the earth and to each other. Caputi artfully and radically envisions a world where we replace hierarchies, dominance, and binaries with messiness, interconnectedness, and collective renewal. We have a choice: one path leads to the intensifying and catastrophic consequences of misogyny and plundering of the planet, while the other offers a world of fanciful dreams, delightful collisions, and irrepressible world-building.” — Breanne Fahs, Professor of Women and Gender Studies, Arizona State University

“Jane Caputi’s Call Your “Mutha’” could not have arrived at a better time than now when we are feeling the detrimental effects of a global pandemic that climate change helped to foster. Caputi’s urgent call to resist our Anthropocene age and return to our earliest worldview of Earth-Mother is a bold challenge to the postmodern feminists reducing this cosmology to gender essentialism. Of particular value is her generous citations of feminists of color who laid the blueprint for an inclusive, sustainable earth consciousness that we all now need to embrace.” — Janell Hobson, Professor of Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies, University at Albany, SUNY

“This book offers an original contribution to the literature on the Anthropocene. It is compelling and ambitious, foregrounds black feminist and indigenous thought, and focuses on the role racialized and sexualized violence has played in creating this moment we are in; and how to move forward we must address that.” — Melissa A. Johnson, Professor of Anthropology, Southwestern University

“Beautifully ambitious. Caputi draws from and builds on a wide range of scholarship and produces an original contribution to the literature. A must-read for scholars of gender studies, environmental studies, Native American studies, religious studies, and African American studies.” — AnaLouise Keating, Professor of Multicultural Women’s & Gender Studies, Texas Woman’s University

“Caputi demonstrates that the metaphor of ‘mother’ dominates many indigenous and minority cultures, and provides a sustainable and desirable hope for our relationship with land, planet, earth, territory. With the rise of capitalism and patriarchy, Caputi argues that when power is taken from women, the earth is damaged; and, as the planet dies, toxicity is moved into minority lands, slums, ghettos, barrios, and reservations, i.e., the very sites where hope dwells. Under Caputi’s impressive and wide-ranging research of popular culture, we are brought, once again, to the central question of the relationship between earth and women.” — Kathy Rudy, Professor of Gender, Sexuality, and Feminist Studies, Duke University

“This is a unique and compelling book that will make a significant contribution to the increasingly difficult and yet imperative public debate on humans’ roles in environmental degradations and climate change. Caputi’s book will transform the public discourse about humans’ place in the planetary, challenging the patriarchal and utilitarian ways of seeing and talking about Earth/Nature/Mother.” — Wenying Xu, Professor of English, Jacksonville University