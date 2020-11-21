sabato, Novembre 21, 2020
Breaking News

DEFENCE COOPERATION: HOW STRATEGIC PERSEVERANCE WILL PAY OFF  

FROM SOLDIER TO SCHOLAR: VINCE HOUGHTON NAMED DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL CRYPTOLOGIC MUSEUM

ON THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS IN THE REPUBLIC OF PALAU

ON THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS IN THE REPUBLIC OF PALAU

SECRETARY POMPEO TRAVELS TO QATAR TO ADVANCE REGIONAL SECURITY AND ECONOMIC TIES

SECRETARY POMPEO TRAVELS TO QATAR TO ADVANCE REGIONAL SECURITY AND ECONOMIC TIES

ON THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS IN THE REPUBLIC OF PALAU

MAFIA, SALVINI: QUERELO MORRA

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH CROWN PRINCE OF ABU DHABI SHEIKH MOHAMMED BIN…

L’UNESCO E I BENI CULTURALI IN NAGORNO KARABAKH

Agenparl

CALL FROM WITNESS LEADS TO DRUGS AND FIREARMS REMOVED FROM STREET

by Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), sab 21 novembre 2020

Drugs, currency and loaded handguns have been recovered in a vehicle that was driven dangerously prior to being abandoned.

At about 11:50 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, a black 2006 Infiniti FX was traveling northbound on 10 Street approaching 16 Avenue N.W. It crossed into the southbound lane, veered off the road and struck a concrete pillar beside the merge lane from 16 Avenue N.W and 10 Street N.W. The three men in the Infiniti got out of the vehicle and a witness saw them taking unknown items out of it prior to leaving on foot, heading towards the SAIT campus.

The witness called police. When officers arrived at the scene they saw a rifle case in plain view in the vehicle. A short while later the men were found near 12 Street N.W. and 16 Avenue N.W. All three men were taken into custody.

A search of the Infiniti found:

  • two loaded handguns
  • Xanax pills, valued at $1425.00
  • $985.00 in Canadian currency
  • Fentanyl valued at $18,025.00

Million HAILE, 20, John OCHELO, 25, and Emmi LADO, 20, face a combined total of 22 firearms and drug-related charges.

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/call-from-witness-leads-to-drugs-and–firearms-removed-from-street/

Post collegati

CHARGES LAID IN MAY 2020 FATAL COLLISION

Redazione

CALL FROM WITNESS LEADS TO DRUGS AND FIREARMS REMOVED FROM STREET

Redazione

CHRISTMAS ON QUEEN

Redazione

FESTIVE BEATS PRESENTED BY EATSOUTHBANK

Redazione

CHRISTMAS TREE SPECTACULAR

Redazione

MINISTRY OF PUBLIC WORKS – BERMUDA BICYCLE ASSOCIATION ROAD RACE ADVISORY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More