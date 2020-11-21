CALL FROM WITNESS LEADS TO DRUGS AND FIREARMS REMOVED FROM STREET

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), sab 21 novembre 2020

Drugs, currency and loaded handguns have been recovered in a vehicle that was driven dangerously prior to being abandoned.

At about 11:50 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, a black 2006 Infiniti FX was traveling northbound on 10 Street approaching 16 Avenue N.W. It crossed into the southbound lane, veered off the road and struck a concrete pillar beside the merge lane from 16 Avenue N.W and 10 Street N.W. The three men in the Infiniti got out of the vehicle and a witness saw them taking unknown items out of it prior to leaving on foot, heading towards the SAIT campus.

The witness called police. When officers arrived at the scene they saw a rifle case in plain view in the vehicle. A short while later the men were found near 12 Street N.W. and 16 Avenue N.W. All three men were taken into custody.

A search of the Infiniti found:

two loaded handguns

Xanax pills, valued at $1425.00

$985.00 in Canadian currency

Fentanyl valued at $18,025.00

Million HAILE, 20, John OCHELO, 25, and Emmi LADO, 20, face a combined total of 22 firearms and drug-related charges.