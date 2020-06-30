(AGENPARL) -BRUXELLES, mar 30 giugno 2020

DELEGATION OF THE EUROPEAN UNION

TO THE INTERNATIONAL ORGANISATIONS IN VIENNA

CALL FOR TENDERS FOR SUPPLY OF FURNITURE

Reference number EEAS/DELAUTV/2020/OP/0033

Contract notice 2020/S of 30/06/2020

The Delegation of the European Union to the International Organisations in Vienna has launched a call for the supply of furniture for the new premises of the EU Delegation.

Please find under the link below all the information you need in order to participate:

https://etendering.ted.europa.eu/cft/cft-display.html?cftId=6376

