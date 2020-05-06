CALL FOR PROPOSALS: PROTECTION OF TERRESTRIAL OR FRESHWATER THREATENED SPECIES

(AGENPARL) -BRUXELLES, mer 06 maggio 2020

These Grants are designed to enable immediate responses to new and emerging threats.

Maximum grant size for the Rapid Action Grant is EUR 100,000 with no matching funds required. The maximum duration of the project should be 12 months.

This is an open-ended call. Please click on the links on the right handside to access the Detailed Instructions for Applicants and the Application Templates.

More information: https://portals.iucn.org/sos/

SOS African Wildlife is funded by the European Union.

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/delegations/angola/78518/call-proposals-protection-terrestrial-or-freshwater-threatened-species_en