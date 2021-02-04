CALL FOR PROPOSAL TO OUTSOURCE THE EU-JAPAN TECHNOLOGY TRANSFER HELPDESK SERVICE IN FY2021

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS, gio 04 febbraio 2021

The EU-Japan Centre for Industrial Cooperation is currently accepting applications to the call for proposal to outsource the EU-Japan Technology Transfer Helpdesk service in FY 2021. Interested parties may submit a proposal according to the terms available by clicking here.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eu-japan.eu/events/call-proposal-outsource-eu-japan-technology-transfer-helpdesk-service-fy2021