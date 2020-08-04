CALGARY POLICE SEEKING WITNESSES IN MOTORCYCLE COLLISION

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mar 04 agosto 2020

We are investigating a motorcycle collision that occurred in southwest Calgary last night that left the driver with serious injuries.

On Monday, August 3, 2020, at approximately 10:30 p.m., a serious injury motorcycle collision occurred on southbound MacLeod Trail just before James Mckevitt Road S.W.

Investigators believe the motorcycle was travelling on MacLeod Trail when the driver lost control and collided with a vehicle, causing the driver to fall off and slide into the lanes of traffic.

The motorcycle continued sliding across the road and collided with another southbound vehicle before coming to rest on the exit ramp to James Mckevitt Road S.W.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital in serious life-threatening condition, where he was later upgraded to serious condition.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in this collision.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the collision and are asking them to call the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

CASE #/3671