mercoledì, Agosto 5, 2020
Breaking News

RYłKO: LASCIAMO CHE MARIA CI CONSOLI NELLE SFIDE DI OGNI GIORNO

CS:SUPERBONUS E SISMABONUS AL 110%: FIRMATO IL DECRETO ASSEVERAZIONI

COMMISSIONE ANTIMAFIA, AUDIZIONE BASENTINI – MERCOLEDì ALLE 13.30 DIRETTA WEBTV (VARIAZIONE ORARIO)

SLC URGES STUDENTS ENTERING CLEARING TO APPLY FOR FINANCE RIGHT AWAY

RATIFICA ACCORDO ITALIA-ARGENTINA SETTORE DIFESA: DICHIARAZIONI DI VOTO IN ASSEMBLEA

SUPPORT FOR WORKING FAMILIES AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) GIVEN AN EXTRA BOOST

IMPATTO CAMBIAMENTI CLIMATICI SU SETTORE AGRICOLO

DANNI AGRICOLTURA DA ECCESSIVA PRESENZA FAUNA SELVATICA

CS SCUOLA, AZZOLINA VEDE REGIONI: FIRMATA ORDINANZA PER ORGANICO AGGIUNTIVO

FASE 3: SQUERI (FI), BLOCCO LICENZIAMENTI è DOPING OCCUPAZIONALE

Agenparl

CALGARY POLICE SEEKING WITNESSES IN MOTORCYCLE COLLISION

by Redazione03

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mar 04 agosto 2020

We are investigating a motorcycle collision that occurred in southwest Calgary last night that left the driver with serious injuries.

On Monday, August 3, 2020, at approximately 10:30 p.m., a serious injury motorcycle collision occurred on southbound MacLeod Trail just before James Mckevitt Road S.W.

Investigators believe the motorcycle was travelling on MacLeod Trail when the driver lost control and collided with a vehicle, causing the driver to fall off and slide into the lanes of traffic.

The motorcycle continued sliding across the road and collided with another southbound vehicle before coming to rest on the exit ramp to James Mckevitt Road S.W.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital in serious life-threatening condition, where he was later upgraded to serious condition.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in this collision.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the collision and are asking them to call the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

CASE #/3671

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/calgary-police-seeking-witnesses-in-motorcycle-collision/

Post collegati

THREE INCIDENTS INVOLVING LGBTQ2S+ CALGARIANS BELIEVED TO BE HATE-MOTIVATED

Redazione

CALGARY POLICE SEEKING WITNESSES IN MOTORCYCLE COLLISION

Redazione

THIRD PERSON SOUGHT IN DRUG TRAFFICKING INVESTIGATION

Redazione

DRIVER LICENCE RENEWAL NOW AVAILABLE ONLINE

Redazione

REPORT 06/2020: SIGNAL PASSED AT STOP AND NEAR MISS, DEANSGATE-CASTLEFIELD TRAM STOP, MANCHESTER

Redazione

POLICE INVESTIGATING ARMED ROBBERY AT SUNRIDGE MALL

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More