mercoledì, Luglio 29, 2020
CALGARY POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN SERIOUS ASSAULT

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mer 29 luglio 2020

We are asking the public for information in relation to a serious assault that occurred two weeks ago in the southwest where several youths were assaulted, threatened with firearms and robbed.

On Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at approximately 9:30 p.m., a group of youths gathered in Griffith Woods Park, located near the Discovery Ridge Community Association.

An altercation occurred between the group of youths and a second group of approximately 20 males believed to be in their late teens or early 20s.

During the altercation, several youths were assaulted and threatened with firearms. One youth was robbed of his wallet.

After the incident, the large group fled in vehicles, bicycles and on foot. The victims suffered minor to serious injuries. One of the youths was transported to hospital and has since been released.

Police are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed these events, or who may have CCTV footage of the area the night the incident occurred. At this time, no suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store

CA/3774

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/calgary-police-seek-public-assistance-in-serious-assault/

CALGARY POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN SERIOUS ASSAULT

