CALGARY POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN CELL PHONE STORE ROBBERY

Customers and staff were bear sprayed at a northwest cell phone retail store earlier this week and we are asking for help in identifying the four suspects.

On Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at approximately 2 p.m., four male youths entered the Telus store located at 11728 Sarcee Trail N.W. Upon entering the store, the youths deployed bear spray, affecting numerous customers and employees. The suspects stole multiple cell phones that were kept in a safe. Three of the four suspects fled through the front entrance, while one fled through the back exit of the store. It is believed all four suspects got into a light green or beige coloured SUV and fled the area.

All four suspects are described as 6’2’’ to 6’3’’, with a lean build, weighing approximately 150 to 160 pounds. They are described as wearing black hoodies, blue jeans, black sunglasses, gloves and face masks.

Photos of the suspects are available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have cell phone footage of the incident or has information on the identity of the suspects. Citizens with information are asked to contact police by calling the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips

Case #/4214