CALGARY POLICE SEEK ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING BREAK AND ENTER SUSPECT

After a string of break-ins in the northwest that have occurred since mid-June, we are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect believed to be responsible for six incidents.

On Sunday, June 14, 2020, at approximately 3:30 a.m., an unknown man broke into three businesses in the Crowfoot and Royal Oak areas. Once inside, it is believed the man stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the tills and charity donation boxes.

The three incidents occurred at:

Chicken on the Way, located at #207 – 150 Crowfoot Crescent N.W.

Joey restaurant, located at 20 Crowfoot Crescent N.W.

Starbucks and Chapters, located at 66 Crowfoot Terrace N.W.

On Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at approximately 3 a.m., we believe the same man broke into three different businesses also in the Crowfoot area, stealing money from the tills and charity donation boxes. The man also stole work boots and work pants from one of the businesses.

The incidents occurred at:

Edges Salon and Spa, located at 400 Crowfoot Crescent N.W.

Petland, located at 40 Crowfoot Terrace N.W.

Mark’s, located at 30 Crowfoot Terrace N.W.

CCTV footage shows the man wearing camouflage pants, light coloured shoes and fluorescent work gloves. The man is described as approximately 5’10” tall with a medium build.

Photos of the suspect are available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

Police are looking to speak to anyone who may know the identity of the suspect. Citizens can contact the police non-emergency phone number at 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store

