CALGARY POLICE INVESTIGATING FATAL COLLISION

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mer 23 settembre 2020

Calgary police are investigating last evening’s serious collision in the city’s southwest that left three people deceased and one in life-threatening condition.

At approximately 6:40 p.m., on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, a 1968 Dodge D300 truck, operated by a 33-year-old man, was travelling westbound on Stoney Trail S.W. under the James McKevitt Road S.W. overpass. At the same time, a 2010 Honda Insight, driven by a 48-year-old woman, along with a 72-year-old woman in the front passenger seat and a 77-year-old man in the rear seat, was merging onto westbound Stoney Trail from James McKevitt Road.

Prior to completely merging, the Honda turned left across the westbound lanes of Stoney Trail. The Dodge struck the Honda on the driver’s side and both vehicles continued westbound before coming to a rest in an eastbound lane of Stoney Trail.

The front and rear passengers of the Honda were pronounced deceased on scene by EMS. The driver of the Honda was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the Dodge was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Alcohol, drugs and excessive speed are not believed to be factors in this collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

Case #