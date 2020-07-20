lunedì, Luglio 20, 2020
Breaking News

IMMIGRAZIONE, SALVINI: A LAMPEDUSA SBARCO SOTTO IL NASO DEL MINISTRO. QUESTO GOVERNO…

21ST ANNIVERSARY OF THE PRC GOVERNMENT’S PERSECUTION OF FALUN GONG

21ST ANNIVERSARY OF THE PRC GOVERNMENT’S PERSECUTION OF FALUN GONG

21ST ANNIVERSARY OF THE PRC GOVERNMENT’S PERSECUTION OF FALUN GONG

SECRETARY POMPEO TO DELIVER A SPEECH AT THE RICHARD NIXON PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY

SECRETARY POMPEO TO DELIVER A SPEECH AT THE RICHARD NIXON PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY

IMMIGRAZIONE, SALVINI: A LAMPEDUSA SBARCO SOTTO IL NASO DEL MINISTRO. QUESTO GOVERNO…

SCUOLA, SALVINI: UN MILIONE DI RAGAZZI RISCHIANO DI RESTARE FUORI DALLE CLASSI…

L.ELETTORALE: SISTO (FI), COMMISSIONE SOSPESA PER PREGIUDIZIALE SU NUMERO M5S

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2213 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN ASSEMBLEA

Agenparl

CALGARY MAN SUCCUMBS TO INJURIES IN FATAL TRAFFIC COLLISION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), lun 20 luglio 2020

A senior pedestrian who was struck while in a crosswalk last week has succumbed to his injuries, as investigators continue to seek out witnesses.

The collision occurred on Friday, July 17, 2020, at approximately 3:10 p.m., at the intersection of Crowfoot Crescent and Crowfoot Gate N.W.

At the time, an 87-year-old man was walking across Crowfoot Crescent within the marked crosswalk, north to south. At the same time, a 2008 Toyota Camry, being driven by a 78-year-old woman, was traveling west on Crowfoot Crescent. The woman failed to see the pedestrian in the crosswalk and struck him.

As a result of the collision, the pedestrian sustained critical head injuries. At approximately 5 a.m. today, Monday, July 20, 2020, the pedestrian passed away as a result of his injuries.

The driver did not receive any injuries.

Speed, drugs and alcohol are not considered to be factors in the collision. The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the collision and are asking them to call the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

CASE #/4047

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/calgary-man-succumbs-to-injuries-in-fatal-traffic-collision/

Post collegati

CALGARY MAN SUCCUMBS TO INJURIES IN FATAL TRAFFIC COLLISION

Redazione

EMILY RENNIE FOUND SAFE

Redazione

MISSING PERSON – RENNIE

Redazione

TIPS LEAD TO DRUG TRAFFICKING CHARGES

Redazione

SERIOUS ROAD TRAFFIC COLLISION, BRADFORD ROAD, BRIGHOUSE.

Redazione

IDENTIFICATIONS RELEASED IN LEGACY HOMICIDE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More