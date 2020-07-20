CALGARY MAN SUCCUMBS TO INJURIES IN FATAL TRAFFIC COLLISION

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), lun 20 luglio 2020

A senior pedestrian who was struck while in a crosswalk last week has succumbed to his injuries, as investigators continue to seek out witnesses.

The collision occurred on Friday, July 17, 2020, at approximately 3:10 p.m., at the intersection of Crowfoot Crescent and Crowfoot Gate N.W.

At the time, an 87-year-old man was walking across Crowfoot Crescent within the marked crosswalk, north to south. At the same time, a 2008 Toyota Camry, being driven by a 78-year-old woman, was traveling west on Crowfoot Crescent. The woman failed to see the pedestrian in the crosswalk and struck him.

As a result of the collision, the pedestrian sustained critical head injuries. At approximately 5 a.m. today, Monday, July 20, 2020, the pedestrian passed away as a result of his injuries.

The driver did not receive any injuries.

Speed, drugs and alcohol are not considered to be factors in the collision. The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the collision and are asking them to call the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

CASE #/4047