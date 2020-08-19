mercoledì, Agosto 19, 2020
CALGARY FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO STRUCTURE FIRE

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mer 19 agosto 2020

At approximately 8:50 pm this evening the Calgary Fire Department responded to a 911 call for a fire in the 300 block of Citadel Point in the city’s northwest. On arrival, crews found smoke and flames issuing from the roof and attic area of a two story multi-family townhouse complex. Crews quickly deployed hose lines to the exterior, knocking down the fire, and allowing an interior fire attack and search for occupants.

The fire was quickly brought under control, and with assistance from the Calgary Police Service, occupants were safely evacuated from all adjacent units. There were no injuries to occupants or responders at the scene. Damage from the fire was limited mainly to the roof and attic area of two units, with smoke damage to other attached units. Utilities were shut down by ATCO and ENMAX, and AHS was on standby.

Crews will remain on scene throughout the night overhauling the scene and assisting investigators. The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time. The Calgary Fire Department would like to remind all citizens that working smoke alarms can save lives.

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/calgary-fire-department-responds-to-structure-fire/

