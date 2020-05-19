CALGARY FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO MULTIPLE STRUCTURE FIRES.

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mar 19 maggio 2020

At approximately 2pm on Monday, May 18, 2020, the Calgary Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire in the 5000 block of 26 Avenue S.W. When crews arrived they were met with smoke and flames coming from a second story suite of the townhouse and one patient who had self-evacuated from the second story balcony. Initial arriving Fire crews provided patient care until transferring the care to AHS crews. The patient was transported to hospital bu AHS crews. Fire crews also initiated an aggressive interior attack on the fire and were able to contain the fire to the suite of origin.

There were no other reported injuries to civilians or firefighters and residents from approximately 9 suites were temporarily evacuated.

Shortly after the call to 26 Avenue S.W. Calgary Fire Department crews responded to the 700 block of Raynard Crescent S.E. for a building fire in a duplex.

There were no reported injuries to firefighters or civilians and the damage was also confined to the room of origin.

Calgary Fire Department crews, including a Fire investigator remain on both scenes to determine the cause and origin of the fires and to ensure there is no fire extension. The Calgary police Service and AHS crews attended both both scenes to provide assistance.

The Calgary Fire Department reminds citizens that smoke and CO alarms help to save lives and would like to see them installed, maintained and tested regularly in all homes.

-30-