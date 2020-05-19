martedì, Maggio 19, 2020
Breaking News

MEASURING ECONOMIC WELFARE: WHAT AND HOW?

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER MEVLUT CAVUSOGLU

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER MEVLUT CAVUSOGLU

MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF MAY 17, 2020

IL PAPA AI GIOVANI: KAROL CI DICE CHE LE PROVE SI SUPERANO…

TIMOR-LESTE’S NATIONAL DAY

TIMOR-LESTE’S NATIONAL DAY

TIMOR-LESTE’S NATIONAL DAY

CORONAVIRUS, CIGNO NERO O CANARINO DELLA MINIERA DI CARBONE?

PRESS RELEASE: PM CALL WITH CROWN PRINCE MOHAMMED BIN ZAYED: 18 MAY…

Agenparl

CALGARY FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO MULTIPLE STRUCTURE FIRES.

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mar 19 maggio 2020

At approximately 2pm on Monday, May 18, 2020, the Calgary Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire in the 5000 block of 26 Avenue S.W. When crews arrived they were met with smoke and flames coming from a second story suite of the townhouse and one patient who had self-evacuated from the second story balcony. Initial arriving Fire crews provided patient care until transferring the care to AHS crews. The patient was transported to hospital bu AHS crews. Fire crews also initiated an aggressive interior attack on the fire and were able to contain the fire to the suite of origin.

There were no other reported injuries to civilians or firefighters and residents from approximately 9 suites were temporarily evacuated.

Shortly after the call to 26 Avenue S.W. Calgary Fire Department crews responded to the 700 block of Raynard Crescent S.E. for a building fire in a duplex.

There were no reported injuries to firefighters or civilians and the damage was also confined to the room of origin. 

Calgary Fire Department crews, including a Fire investigator remain on both scenes to determine the cause and origin of the fires and to ensure there is no fire extension. The Calgary police Service and AHS crews attended both both scenes to provide assistance.

The Calgary Fire Department reminds citizens that smoke and CO alarms help to save lives and would like to see them installed, maintained and tested regularly in all homes.

                                                                                      -30-

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/calgary-fire-department-responds-to–multiple-structure-fires/

Post collegati

CALGARY FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO MULTIPLE STRUCTURE FIRES.

Redazione

ATTORNEY GENERAL WILLIAM P. BARR ON THE NOMINATION OF JUSTIN E. HERDMAN TO SERVE AS U.S. ATTORNEY FOR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA AND THE DESIGNATION OF TIMOTHY J. SHEA TO SERVE AS ACTING ADMINISTRATOR FOR THE DEA

Redazione

NUMBER OF DAILY DEATHS

Redazione

SCIENCES: LECTURER – DEPARTMENT OF MATHEMATICS – COLLEGE OF LETTERS & SCIENCE

Redazione

NEWS STORY: GAD 2025 STRATEGY – BUILDING ON OUR STRENGTHS

Redazione

LEARNER THEORY TESTS RESUME WITH SAFETY PROVISIONS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More