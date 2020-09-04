CALGARY FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO MULTIPLE FIRES

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), ven 04 settembre 2020

At approximately 7:15 this evening, the Calgary Fire Department responded to a 911 call for a house fire in the 1600 block of St. Andrews Place northwest. On arrival crews were met with smoke and flames issuing from a two story occupancy. Crews quickly brought the fire under control with hose lines from the exterior and moved to the interior to ensure the fire was contained.

Once inside the structure, crews completed a search for occupants and determined that all had evacuated. Damage is limited to the structure of origin. Crews will remain on scene for several hours to ensure all fire within the structure has been extinguished and hot spots are eliminated. AHS and Calgary Police are on scene providing support, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Earlier in the evening crews responded to an apartment fire in the southwest community of Canyon Meadows. On arrival, crews found smoke in the building and residents evacuating. The fire was limited to the kitchen area, and one occupant was transported to hospital by AHS. Firefighters remain on scene assisting with investigation.

The Calgary Fire Department would like to remind all citizens of the importance of working smoke alarms.

-30-