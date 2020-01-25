26 Gennaio 2020
CALGARY FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO HOUSE FIRE IN TUSCANY

(AGENPARL) – Calgary (Alberta Canada), sab 25 gennaio 2020


Calgary, AB,

25

January

2020

Calgary Fire Department (CFD) crews responded to reports of a house fire just after 2:30 pm this afternoon on Tuscany Springs Place NW.

Upon arrival, reports stated heavy smoke was showing from the front of the 2-story single family home. Crews initially attacked the fire from the exterior and then quickly gained access to the interior, located the seat of the fire, and knocked down any visible flames.

One male resident from the home self-evacuated prior to CFD’s arrival and a thorough search of the structure confirmed there were no other occupants or pets affected.

The resident was transported to hospital due to smoke inhalation by AHS crews on scene.

Atco and Enmax attended the incident to mitigate any hazards related to gas and power. CPS maintained security of the incident.

Crews remain on scene at this time to ensure the fire is extinguished and a fire investigator is currently conducting an investigation into the cause.

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/calgary-fire-department-responds-to-house-fire-in-tuscany/

