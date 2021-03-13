CALGARY FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO HOUSE FIRE IN THE NW.

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), sab 13 marzo 2021

At approximately 5:00 AM this morning, Calgary 911 received a call with reports of a house fire in the 400 block of 20 Avenue NW.

The Calgary Fire Department(CFD) was dispatched to the address and found a 2 storey home fully involved with smoke and fire. Crews quickly started a fire attack while checking for occupants of both the source home and exposed homes on either side. Once determined that all residents were safely evacuated fire crews focused on the extinguishment of the fire and the protection of the exposed homes. At the time of this report, active salvage and overhaul work is being done on both the source home and one exposed home to ensure the fire is extinguished.

Alberta Health Services(AHS) are on scene however no injuries to residents or firefighters have been reported. Calgary Police Services(CPS) are also on scene to assist with safety and the control of traffic in the area.

Enmax was dispatched to assist with a downed power line in the rear of the home, ATCO was also on scene to manage the control and flow of utilities.

The Calgary Fire Department fire investigator will be on scene working to determine the cause and origin of this fire. The Calgary Fire Department would like to remind citizens that have photos, video or information regarding this fire, especially prior to CFD arrival on scene, please email

