(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), sab 20 marzo 2021

At approximately 9:00 pm this evening Calgary Fire Department (CFD) crews were called to a duplex fire in the 6000 block of 8 Ave SE. Smoke was showing from the rear of the structure when firefighters arrived on the scene. Firefighters quickly initiated a fire attack and interior search and were able to knock down and control the main body of fire. When they entered the residence one patient was found, removed, and transferred to Alberta Health Services for continued care, treatment, and transport.

Four other residents self-evacuated prior to CFD’s arrival. Two cats are reported missing at this time.

No other injuries were reported.

Calgary Police Service assisted with area traffic control, while Enmax and Atco were also present to assist with scene safety.

Crews remain on scene at this time to ensure the fire is extinguished and a fire investigator is currently conducting an investigation into the cause.

-30-

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/calgary-fire-department-responds-to-duplex-fire-in-penbrooke-meadows/