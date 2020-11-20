CALGARY FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO DOVER FOR CANDLE FIRE

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), ven 20 novembre 2020

At approximately 9:00 on Thursday morning November 19th, Calgary fire crews were called to a house in Dover for reports of a residential fire. On arrival, firefighters could see smoke coming from the single family bungalow. All five occupants were able to self evacuate prior to CFD ( Calgary Fire Department) arrival on scene and had called 9-1-1.

The fire originated in one of the bedrooms and was accidentally caused by a candle which had tipped over. The resident who was in the room quickly left and closed the door behind him. This action successfully limited spread of the fire to other parts of the house.

Fire damage is substantial but was contained to the bedroom where the fire started. There is smoke damage to the rest of the home and therefor the family will not be reoccupying the residence in the immediate future.

It is also believed that smoke alarms in the home were not functioning properly at the time of the fire as they did not activate during the incident.

No injuries were reported as a result of this fire and a Calgary Fire Department fire investigator attended the scene to determine the exact origin and cause.

The Calgary Fire Department would like to remind citizens that caution and care should be taken with the use of candles.

Blow out all candles when you leave the room or go to bed.

Avoid the use of candles in the bedroom and other areas where people may fall asleep.

Keep candles at least 1 foot (30 centimetres) away from anything that can burn.

Choose the safer option of LED candles

Never leave a child or pet alone in a room with a burning candle.

Keep matches and lighters up high and out of children’s reach, in a locked cabinet.

Test smoke alarms once a month by pressing the alarm’s test button and replace the batteries of each smoke alarm once a year.

Replace smoke alarms after 10 years. Or, if you discover a smoke alarm is defective or broken after testing, replace it immediately.

Install at least one smoke alarm on every level of your home, including the basement, and ensure there is a smoke alarm in or near every sleeping area.

In a typical home fire, you may have as little as two minutes to escape from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Knowing how to use those minutes can make a lifesaving difference. Please take the time to practice your home escape plan at least twice per year.

For more fire safety information visit calgary.ca/fire

