CALGARY FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO AN APARTMENT FIRE IN THE BELTLINE

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), lun 27 luglio 2020

Just after 6:30 PM 911 received multiple calls stating smoke and fire could be seen from the top floor of an apartment building located in the 1300 block of 13 Avenue SW.

Calgary Fire Department (CFD) crews arrived and determined that smoke and flames were visible from the top (sixth floor) of an apartment building and called a second alarm due to the number of occupants and visible fire. Crews quickly entered the building and aggressively attacked the fire to extinguish and stop the spread of fire to the other suites. The fire was knocked down quickly and ventilation was started to remove as much smoke as soon as possible. The source suite was significantly damaged and the residents will be displaced, the rest of the building will be able to be reoccupied later this evening.

The suite was occupied by two residents and their dog, all three self evacuated prior to CFD arrival. Both occupants were assessed by Alberta Health Services (AHS) and were transported to an area hospital for observation and their dog is safe with a neighbor.

Calgary Police Services (CPS) were on scene to assist with area traffic and scene safety for evacuated residents. Calgary Fire Department Investigators are on scene to determine the exact cause and location of the fire.

The Calgary Fire Department would like to remind the citizens of Calgary that smoke alarms help save lives. Smoke alarms should be installed, maintained and regularly tested on every floor of your home.

-30-