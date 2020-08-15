CALGARY FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO A TWO ALARM FIRE IN CHAPARRAL

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), sab 15 agosto 2020

Just after 3pm this afternoon Calgary Fire Department crews responded to a reported house fire in the neighborhood of Chaparral. Multiple calls were received at 911 and a second alarm was called due to the large volume of smoke. On arrival, crews were met with a significant amount of smoke and flames from the rear of a home in the 100 block of Chaparral Terrace SE. Crews began an aggressive exterior attack of the fire before transitioning to an interior attack. Two adjacent homes also suffered damage.

All occupants were able to self evacuate prior to the arrival of fire crews and no injuries were reported to civilians or firefighters.

Fire crews including a Fire Investigator remain on scene to ensure there is no extension or hot spots and to determine the cause and origin of the fire. CPS and AHS were also on scene to provide assistance.

The Calgary Fire Department reminds all citizens that working smoke and CO alarms can help to save lives and they should be installed and tested in all homes.

