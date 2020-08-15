sabato, Agosto 15, 2020
Breaking News

PRESS RELEASE: WORLD LEADERS PAY TRIBUTE AS NATION FALLS SILENT TO MARK…

MEASURING INCOME INEQUALITY AND IMPLICATIONS FOR ECONOMIC TRANSMISSION CHANNELS

STRESS TESTING AND CALIBRATION OF MACROPRUDENTIAL POLICY TOOLS

INVESTOR SENTIMENT, SOVEREIGN DEBT MISPRICING, AND ECONOMIC OUTCOMES

TRADE, PRODUCTIVITY AND (MIS)ALLOCATION

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – AUGUST 15, 2020

INDIAN INDEPENDENCE DAY

INDIAN INDEPENDENCE DAY

GIUBILEO LAURETANO, IL PAPA LO PROROGA AL DICEMBRE 2021

INDIAN INDEPENDENCE DAY

Agenparl

CALGARY FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO A TWO ALARM FIRE IN CHAPARRAL

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), sab 15 agosto 2020

Just after 3pm this afternoon Calgary Fire Department crews responded to a reported house fire in the neighborhood of Chaparral. Multiple calls were received at 911 and a second alarm was called due to the large volume of smoke. On arrival, crews were met with a significant amount of smoke and flames from the rear of a home in the 100 block of Chaparral Terrace SE. Crews began an aggressive exterior attack of the fire before transitioning to an interior attack. Two adjacent homes also suffered damage.

All occupants were able to self evacuate prior to the arrival of fire crews and no injuries were reported to civilians or firefighters.

Fire crews including a Fire Investigator remain on scene to ensure there is no extension or hot spots and to determine the cause and origin of the fire. CPS and AHS were also on scene to provide assistance.

The Calgary Fire Department reminds all citizens that working smoke and CO alarms can help to save lives and they should be installed and tested in all homes.

                                                                            -30-

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/calgary-fire-department-responds-to-a-two-alarm-fire-in-chaparral/

Post collegati

CALGARY FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO A TWO ALARM FIRE IN CHAPARRAL

Redazione

HOMICIDE VICTIM IDENTIFIED – 55 AVENUE AND MACLEOD TRAIL S.W.

Redazione

HEALTH SCIENCES: PHYSIOLOGY ASSISTANT TO CHAIR

Redazione

THE COLLEGE OF EDUCATION WELCOMES NEW FACULTY IN FALL 2020

Redazione

PHARMACY: ASSISTANT PROFESSOR IN PHARMACOLOGY AND NUTRITIONAL SCIENCES

Redazione

SOCIAL SCIENCES: FOUNDING DIRECTOR OF CLINICAL TRAINING, DEPARTMENT OF PSYCHOLOGY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More