CALGARY FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO A TWO ALARM FIRE IN BRIDGELAND

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), lun 06 luglio 2020

At approximately 3:15am this morning, Calgary Fire Department (CFD) crews responded to reports of a house fire in the 900 block of Drury Avenue NE. On arrival crews were met with a significant amount of smoke and flames from a unoccupied two story home under construction. A second alarm was immediately struck to ensure adequate resources on scene.

Firefighters initiated as aggressive exterior attack using hand lines and two aerials provided elevated master streams. Two adjacent homes suffered damage from the heat of the fire. There were no reported injuries to firefighters or civilians and all occupants were able to self evacuate prior to CFD’s arrival.

ATCO and Enmax crews responded to ensure there were no hazards related to services and AHS/CPS crews were also on scene to assist.

Fire crews remain on scene to ensure there is no fire extension and to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

Fire crews remain on scene to ensure there is no fire extension and to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

