CALGARY FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO A STRUCTURE FIRE IN MAYLAND HEIGHTS

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), dom 27 settembre 2020

At approximately 5am this morning, Calgary Fire Department crews responded to reports of a structure fire on McHugh Co NE.

On arrival fire crews were faced with a large volume of fire and heavy smoke from a main floor suite of a 6 story apartment block. Firefighters initiated a rapid, aggressive interior attack of the fire and were able to confine the damage to the suite of origin.

Approximately 50 occupants were able to self evacuate prior to the Fire Departments arrival. The occupant of the suite was transported by AHS with fire relate injuries. There were no reported injuries to other occupants or firefighters.

ATCO, Enmax, CPS and AHS were on scene to provide assistance.

Fire crews including a Fire Investigator remain on scene to ensure there is no fire extension and to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

The Calgary Fire Department reminds all citizens of the importance of working smoke and CO alarms.

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/calgary-fire-department-responds-to–a-structure-fire-in-mayland-heights/

