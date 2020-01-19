19 Gennaio 2020
(AGENPARL) – Calgary (Alberta Canada), dom 19 gennaio 2020


Calgary, AB,

19

January

2020

|

20:43

America/Denver

At approximately 1030am on Sunday, January 19, 2020, the Calgary Fire Department (CFD) responded to a reported structure fire in the 100 block of Templeby Drive N.E.

On arrival, fire crews were met with a large volume of smoke and flames from the rear of a residence. CFD crews began an aggressive attack of the fire and a rapid search of the home. During the course of the search an adult male male suffering from critical, life threatening injuries was found and removed from the home. Firefighters immediately began CPR and then transferred patient care to waiting AHS crews. The patient was transported to hospital by AHS. There were no other occupants at home at the time of the incident.

Calgary Fire Department crews, including a fire investigator, remain on scene to ensure there fire extension and to determine the cause and origin of the fire. The Calgary Police Service, AHS, ATCO and Enmax were also on scene to assist.

If anyone has information, photos or video, especially prior to the fire crews arrival, please email

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/calgary-fire-department-responds-to–a-house-fire-in-temple/

