CALGARY FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO A HAZARDOUS MATERIALS INCIDENT

by Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mer 03 febbraio 2021

At approximately 5:45 this evening, the Calgary Fire Department responded to a 911 call at the 900 block of 48th avenue in the southeast commercial district of Highfield. On arrival, firefighters were met by a worker complaining of illness and explaining that coworkers were losing consciousness inside the commercial shop. Firefighters entered the building utilizing self-contained breathing apparatus and found two more workers exhibiting low levels of consciousness and feeling ill. Fire crews removed the injured workers and utilized gas detectors to discover high levels of carbon monoxide and other dangerous gasses. The Calgary Fire Department called for the Hazardous Materials Response Team and were able to make safe entry and ensure all occupants were safely evacuated. As a precaution, fire crews evacuated adjacent business, and set up a secure perimeter.

Calgary Police was on scene assisting with perimeter control, and Alberta Health Services Paramedics transported three civilian workers to hospital. Later investigation determined that a heater burning a recycled alternate fuel had malfunctioned leading to the release of high levels of carbon monoxide, decreased oxygen, sulfur dioxide and other exotic gasses. Crews were able to vent the structure and ensure a safe environment for investigators.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless, deadly gas, ensure that your home is equipped with working carbon monoxide detectors as they can save lives.

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/calgary-fire-department-responds-to-a-hazardous-materials-incident/

