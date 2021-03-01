lunedì, Marzo 1, 2021
CALGARY FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO A FIRE IN WOODLANDS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), lun 01 marzo 2021

On Sunday February 28, 2021 at 8:30 pm Calgary 911 received multiple calls for a fire in a multi-family residential complex in the community of Woodlands SW.

The Calgary Fire Department was dispatched and first arriving crews were met with black smoke and large flames coming from the window of one of the units on the second floor.

Fire crews confronted the fire with an aggressive exterior attack which helped put the fire under control. Firefighters then entered the fire source unit and extinguished the remainder of the fire in a bedroom and effectively control the spread of fire to other units.

Four occupants of the home self-evacuated safely with the aid of working smoke alarms. All occupants were assessed by AHS and no patients were transported to hospital. Calgary Police Service were also on scene to assist with crowd and traffic control.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.

Calgary Fire Department crews, including a Fire Investigator, remain on scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

The Calgary Fire Department would like to remind citizens that working smoke alarms help save lives.

                                                                                                              -30-

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/calgary-fire-department-responds-to-a-fire-in-woodlands/

