dom 20 giugno 2021

At approximately 2:00 AM this morning Calgary 911 received several calls with reports of a structure fire in the 200 block of Cranston DR SE..

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) was dispatched to the address, on arrival they found large volumes of smoke and fire coming from a 2 storey residential duplex. Due to the size of the fire and the type of structure a second alarm was called to ensure proper resources were on scene. Fire crews started and aggressive attack on the source home while placing hose lines to help stop the spread of fire to exposed homes. The fire was quickly brought under control which enabled the search of all involved homes. 3 residents and 2 cats from the source home and 2 residents from the attached home safely evacuated prior to CFD arrival. All 5 residents will be displaced while repairs can be made to the their homes.

Crews are actively working on salvage and overhaul to ensure further property damaged is stopped. The Calgary Fire Department fir investigator is on scene working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) are on scene and have assessed 2 residents, one with complaints of smoke inhalation and the other with minor burns to t heir arm. Both residents have refuse transport after receiving treatment. Calgary Police Services (CPS) were dispatched to assist with safety and the control of traffic in the area.

Enmax and ATCO were called to help manage the control and flow of utilities.

The residents reported they were alerted to the fire by their smoke alarms. The Calgary Fire Department would like to remind the citizens of Calgary that working smoke alarms help save lives. Smoke alarms should be installed, maintained and regularly tested on every level of your home.

