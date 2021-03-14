CALGARY FIRE DEPARTMENT RECOVERS TWO BODIES ON BOW RIVER

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), dom 14 marzo 2021

At approximately 1200 today the Calgary Fire Department (CFD) responded to a 911 call from a citizen for a body in the Bow River near Harvie Passage. The CFD aquatic rescue team was dispatched and once on scene crews confirmed the presence of a body in the water near an ice shelf. Calgary Police Service (CPS) was on scene and requested the assistance of the CFD aquatics team to evaluate the situation and recover the body. CPS is currently investigating the scene and situation and the medical examiner’s office is conducting investigation as well.

At approximately 2:10 PM the CFD responded to a second call for a person in the water south of Harvie Passage near the 17th avenue Cushing Bridge. On arrival the Calgary Fire Department confirmed the sighting with witnesses and requested the assistance of the CFD aquatic rescue team, CPS and AHS. A second body was located in the river and recovered by the CFD aquatic rescue team. CPS and the medical examiner’s office are investigating the situation and the scene.

The Calgary Fire Department reminds citizens that the river banks in Calgary are dangerous due to melting ice and ice flows. Water levels are increasing, and the river banks are not a safe place to enjoy the weekend.

When rivers, community lakes, storm ponds, or waterways start to thaw, the ice around and covering these bodies of water, can be dangerous. Stay safe by staying off the ice near waterways unless it is a City or community-designated ice rink.

For outdoor skating, only skate on City of Calgary or community rinks; for locations visit outdoor skating rinks

Always keep a safe distance from riverbanks and lakeshores to avoid accidentally falling through the ice.

Don’t walk on ice-covered bodies of water, including storm ponds. It’s difficult to assess the thickness of the ice and its ability to hold the weight of a person or animal.

If a person or an animal falls through ice into water, call 9-1-1 . Do not attempt to rescue them yourself. Encourage the person to kick and pull themselves up onto the ice and roll, rather than walk, towards the shore.

What to do if you fall through ice into water

Stay calm and try to keep your head is out of the water and control your breathing.

Call for help and keep your hands on the ice shelf.

Try to pull yourself up on the ice on your stomach and roll towards the shore, where the ice may be thicker.

If you can’t get out of the water in less than 10 minutes, stop kicking and trying to pull yourself out, and anchor yourself to the ice shelf. Continue to call for help.

What to do if you witness a person falling through the ice

Stay back and call for help; call 9-1-1.

If the person does get out the water, on to the ice or shore, reach or throw an aid to the person such as a branch, or rope

-30-

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/calgary-fire-department-recovers-two-bodies-on-bow-river/