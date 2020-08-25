martedì, Agosto 25, 2020
CALGARY FIRE DEPARTMENT FIGHTS TWO ALARM FIRE IN MIDNAPORE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mar 25 agosto 2020

At approximately 6:10 PM 911 received a call from on duty Calgary Police Services (CPS) in the area of a structure fire. The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) responded to the 100 block of Midvalley Rise SE and were met with fire and smoke coming from one side of a residential duplex.

Crews began an aggressive fire attack to keep the fire from spreading to the second side of the duplex, when the fire reached the roof area a second alarm was called to ensure sufficient resources were on scene in the event the adjoining side of the duplex became involved. The fire was extinguished rapidly but extensive overhaul was done to ensure the attic spaces were void of heat and no further extension was possible.

One resident was home at the time of the fire and self evacuated prior to CFD arrival, there are two other residents living in the source home that will also be displaced along with a pet snake. Residents in the adjoining side of the duplex were temporarily evacuated but will be back home once air quality checks have been met, as will residents on either side of the incident.

CPS remained on scene to assist with traffic and safety, Alberta Health Services (AHS) were on scene but no injuries were reported from citizens or firefighters. ATCO and Enmax are on scene to control the flow of utilities, a gas line will have to excavated to completely shut off gas to the affected side of the structure.

Calgary Fire Investigators are on scene to determine the origin and cause of the fire and crews will remain on scene through the night on fire watch.

-30-

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/calgary-fire-department-fights-two-alarm-fire-in-midnapore/

