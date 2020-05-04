lunedì, Maggio 4, 2020
Breaking News

PRESS RELEASE: PM: ‘IT’S HUMANITY AGAINST THE VIRUS’

CONCURSO DE CóMIC Y NOVELA GRáFICA EUROPA COOPERA 2020:  EL SALVADOR EN…

CONCURSO DE CóMIC: SUPERCIPOTES CONTRA EL COVID-19

IX FESTIVAL DE CINE EUROPEO, EDICIóN #DESDECASA

GUIDANCE: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 3 MAY 2020

REPATRIATION FLIGHTS OF THE SLOVAK REPUBLIC FROM LEBANON AND IRAQ – AN…

CORONAVIRUS, DISTANZE TRA LA MAGGIORANZA SU DL MAGGIO

COMUNICATO STAMPA DEL SEN LUIGI VITALI.

IL PAPA INCORAGGIA LA COLLABORAZIONE INTERNAZIONALE PER SCONFIGGERE IL VIRUS

IL PAPA: LA VOCE DI DIO PARLA AL PRESENTE E CI INVITA…

Agenparl

CALGARY FIRE DEPARTMENT CREWS RESPOND TO TWO ALARM STRUCTURE FIRE IN COPPERFIELD

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), lun 04 maggio 2020

At approximately 1:45 pm this afternoon, Calgary Fire Department (CFD) crews responded to reports of a structure fire in the 1000 block of Copperfield Boulevard SE. A second alarm was immediately called after crews arrived to ensure adequate resources on scene.

Upon arrival, fire crews faced significant smoke and flame from the front sides of two residential homes. Firefighters quickly initiated an aggressive exterior offensive attack using hand lines. Two water towers were also set up to assist in fire attack. Two homes were significantly damaged with fire extension damaging the siding of two adjacent homes.

All residents self-evacuated prior to CFD’s arrival. One person was assessed and treated by AHS for possible smoke inhalation. Ten residents will be displaced from three separate homes for an undetermined amount of time.

CPS assisted and provided traffic and crowd control at scene. Atco and Enmax were dispatched and ensured there were no hazards relating to services.

Fire crews will remain on scene to ensure there is no fire extension and to confirm extinguishment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Calgary Fire Department would like to remind citizens to ensure you have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms on every level of your home. Test them every month.

For more information on home safety visit www.calgary.ca/fire

                                                                             -30-

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/calgary-fire-department-crews-respond-to-two-alarm-structure-fire-in-copperfield/

Post collegati

CALGARY FIRE DEPARTMENT CREWS RESPOND TO TWO ALARM STRUCTURE FIRE IN COPPERFIELD

Redazione

TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF THE WALKER FLAT FERRY

Redazione

MINISTER CAINES ~ DEPARTMENT OF IMMIGRATION UPDATE

Redazione

THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE FILES STATEMENT OF INTEREST IN SUPPORT OF CHURCH THAT MINISTERS TO UNDERSERVED COMMUNITIES

Redazione

MISSING PERSON – SIMPSON VAN DER LINDEN

Redazione

CALGARY FIRE CREWS FIGHT MULTIPLE HOUSE FIRE IN ROYAL OAK

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More