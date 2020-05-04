CALGARY FIRE DEPARTMENT CREWS RESPOND TO TWO ALARM STRUCTURE FIRE IN COPPERFIELD

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), lun 04 maggio 2020

At approximately 1:45 pm this afternoon, Calgary Fire Department (CFD) crews responded to reports of a structure fire in the 1000 block of Copperfield Boulevard SE. A second alarm was immediately called after crews arrived to ensure adequate resources on scene.

Upon arrival, fire crews faced significant smoke and flame from the front sides of two residential homes. Firefighters quickly initiated an aggressive exterior offensive attack using hand lines. Two water towers were also set up to assist in fire attack. Two homes were significantly damaged with fire extension damaging the siding of two adjacent homes.

All residents self-evacuated prior to CFD’s arrival. One person was assessed and treated by AHS for possible smoke inhalation. Ten residents will be displaced from three separate homes for an undetermined amount of time.

CPS assisted and provided traffic and crowd control at scene. Atco and Enmax were dispatched and ensured there were no hazards relating to services.

Fire crews will remain on scene to ensure there is no fire extension and to confirm extinguishment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Calgary Fire Department would like to remind citizens to ensure you have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms on every level of your home. Test them every month.

For more information on home safety visit www.calgary.ca/fire

-30-