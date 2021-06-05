(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), sab 05 giugno 2021

Shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Friday June 4, Calgary 9-1-1 started receiving calls regarding flames visible at the side of a two story house located in the community of New Brighton S.E. On arrival, fire crews encountered flames that involved the side fence and were extending up the the home’s vinyl siding.

Firefighters very quickly extinguished the fire, successfully limiting any resulting fire damage to the exterior. One neighbouring house also sustained some heat damage.

No injuries were reported and the residents of both affected homes were not displaced. A fire investigator attended the scene to determine the origin and cause of this fire.

The fire investigator determined that the fire originated on the outside of the house. The fire ignited a fence and spread to the home’s siding. The fire resistant fiberglass mat gypsum sheathing installed under the vinyl siding contributed to limiting the fire growth of the quickly burning exterior. The cause is currently under investigation.

Of fires which originate on the exterior of homes, smoking related fires are the most common type of outdoor fire in Calgary. They can be fatal and cause millions of dollars in damage to property every year. To prevent these types of fires, please follow these tips:

Ensure all butts and ash are out by dousing them with water prior to putting them in the trash.

Always dispose of cigarette butts in a deep, wide, sturdy metal container with a lid. The container should be filled part way with sand or water and emptied regularly. Never use a planter pot or flowerbed to dispose of your butts

Avoid smoking in bed or while under the influence of alcohol or cannabis.

Assess potential fire hazards within 1.5 metres of your home, including natural debris, trees and other structures or combustible materials.

Use your ashtray to dispose of any smoking material when driving. Throwing a cigarette butt out of your vehicle window is a serious fire hazard, pollutes our roadsides and has environmental impacts.

Remember to always call 9-1-1 to report a fire. Visit calgary.ca/fire fore more information on fire safety.

