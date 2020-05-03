CALGARY FIRE CREWS RESPOND TO WILDFIRE IN SOUTHWEST

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), dom 03 maggio 2020

At approximately 1100 this morning Calgary 911 received calls for a large wildfire in the 5300 block of 146 avenue SW. Crews arrived to find a growing grass and brush fire moving west. Crews immediately called for additional resources from Calgary Fire Department as well as units from Tsuu T’ina Nation. 13 pieces of apparatus from Calgary and 4 from Tsuu T’ina Nation were utilized to battle the fire.

On scene crews worked for over two hours to channel the fire away from threatened structures and keep it within a single field. Crews obtained water from City of Calgary hydrants nearby and shuttled it to the scene with water tenders. The fire eventually burned over 16 hectares of field and brush and was brought under control at approximately 1400 hrs.

There was no property damaged during the blaze, and there were no injuries reported on scene. Smoke could be seen from all areas of the city during the early stages of the fire. Crews will remain on scene into the evening extinguishing hot spots and the cause of the fire is still being determined.

The Calgary Fire Department reminds citizens that care must be taken with outside fires due to dry spring conditions.

