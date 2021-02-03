CALGARY FIRE CREWS RESPOND TO NORTH EAST BASEMENT FIRE

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mer 03 febbraio 2021

On Tuesday February 2nd at approximately 3:10 in the afternoon , Calgary fire crews were called to a home on Manora Hill N.E. for reports of a house fire. The residents were away for part of the day and when they came home, found their house full of smoke. They immediately called 9-1-1.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they were met with heavy smoke coming form the residence. Firefighters entered the bungalow and quickly extinguished the fire, which appears to have started in the basement. Fire crews performed a thorough search of the home, looking for a dog and a rabbit, reported by the owners to be inside the home at the time of the fire. Sadly, the pets were found deceased.

No injuries to citizens or firefighters were reported as a result of this fire. The fire resulted in significant damage to the basement and heavy smoke damage throughout the entire house. It is unknown if there were working smoke alarms at the time of the fire. A Calgary Fire Department fire investigator is at the scene to determine the exact origin and cause of this fire.

