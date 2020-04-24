venerdì, Aprile 24, 2020
Breaking News

LA CONSULTA SALVA LE NORME STATALI SUL RISPETTO DEI TEMPI DI PAGAMENTO…

CORONAVIRUS: CALABRIA (FI), RAGGI CHIARISCA SU EFFICACIA DPI PER DIPENDENTI COMUNE

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – APRIL 24, 2020

GOVERNO, DA CDM OK A DEF, VIA LIBERA ALLO SCOSTAMENTO DI BILANCIO

CURA ITALIA: SISTO, BESTETTI (FI), BENE OK A ODG SU ESAME STATO…

NIGER : REQUESTS FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY AND FOR…

IMPLEMENTATION PLAN IN RESPONSE TO THE BOARD-ENDORSED RECOMMENDATIONS FROM THE IEO EVALUATION…

BURKINA FASO : REQUESTS FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY AND…

MALDIVES : REQUEST FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY-PRESS RELEASE; STAFF…

EU LEADERS WORKING TO ADVANCE COVID-19 CRISIS RECOVERY PLAN

Agenparl

CALGARY FIRE CREWS RESPOND TO MULTIPLE ODOUR COMPLAINTS THROUGHOUT THE CITY

by Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), ven 24 aprile 2020

The Calgary Fire Department has responded to dozens of calls throughout the week from citizens concerned about a nuisance odour in their neighbourhood. These calls have come from all over the City with call volumes concentrated in the North East.

With the recent warmer weather, ice on storm water ponds has been melting. Odours from storm ponds are normal due to the decay of accumulated organic material. Ice on the ponds traps odours which are then released when the ice melts. Storm pond odours do not present a risk to public health or the environment. To learn more see calgary.ca/stormponds.

Every Calgary Fire Department apparatus in the city carries a multi gas detection monitor. The City’s hazardous materials trucks have an even greater array of air monitoring instruments which can be used to deal with potential hazardous materials situations.

Calgary fire crews attend each location to assess for any gas leaks or other hazardous materials. If you suspect a natural gas leak or the presence of other hazardous gases, please call 9-1-1. 

-30-

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/calgary-fire-crews-respond-to-multiple-odour-complaints-throughout-the-city/

Post collegati

CALGARY FIRE CREWS RESPOND TO MULTIPLE ODOUR COMPLAINTS THROUGHOUT THE CITY

Redazione

GF-MAX HPC WORKSHOP

Redazione

PUBLISHING COLLABORATION FOR THE GRAPHENE FLAGSHIP

Redazione

MEET THE GRAPHENE WEEK HOST

Redazione

THE SCIENCE AND SCIENCE FICTION OF NANO-NEURO INTERFACES

Redazione

ALLOY SCATTERING OF PHONONS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More