CALGARY FIRE CREWS RESPOND TO FATAL MOTOR HOME EXPLOSION IN SOUTH WEST

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), ven 24 aprile 2020

At approximately 4:00 p.m. on Thursday April 23, multiple calls were placed to 9-1-1 to report an explosion at an R.V. storage facility located at the 1400 block of 210 Avenue S.W. On arrival, fire crews found a large debris field with parts which appeared to be from a motor home. The fire was out on arrival. One man was found near the scene and was pronounced deceased by EMS.

At least six other trailers and campers sustained damage and there was also a report of a passing car being hit with debris. Calgary fire investigators and Calgary police arson detectives are working together to determine the cause.

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/calgary-fire-crews-respond-to-fatal-motor-home-explosion-in-south-west/

