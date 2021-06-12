(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), sab 12 giugno 2021

At approximately 8 am today, Calgary Fire Department (CFD) crews responded to reports of a house fire in the 100 block of Varbow Place NW.

Upon arrival, fire crews faced significant smoke and flame from the side and upper portions of a single family home. Firefighters initially attacked the fire from the exterior, protecting neighboring exposures at the same time. Crews then quickly gained access to the interior extending hand lines to control the fire and limit its spread. An aerial ladder truck assisted in extinguishment and exposure protection by using an elevated master stream.

A second alarm was called by first-arriving crews in order to ensure adequate resources were available.

The home was unoccupied at the time of CFD’s arrival. Two adult males and one dog will be displaced as the home suffered extensive damage to the second level and attic/roof area. AHS attended the incident but no injuries to civilians or emergency workers were reported.

Atco and Enmax were dispatched and ensured there were no hazards relating to services. CPS assisted with scene security and traffic control.

The fire is out at this time and crews including a fire investigator will remain on scene to ensure there is no fire extension and to monitor any hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

