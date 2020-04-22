mercoledì, Aprile 22, 2020
Agenparl

CALGARY FIRE CREWS RESCUE TWO RAFTERS FROM THE BOW RIVER

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mer 22 aprile 2020

At approximately 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday April 21,  two men were rafting on the Bow River near Fish Creek Park when their raft struck a large fallen tree. Their raft overturned and they were thrown into the water.  Both men were wearing life jackets and were able to get themselves up onto the same tree that they struck with their raft. It was on an island and so they were unable to get to shore. A passerby noticed the two stranded men and called 9-1-1.

Calgary fire crews quickly launched their inflatable RDC (rapid deployment craft) upstream from the incident and floated downstream to where the men were located. Firefighters then brought them to shore safely to be assessed by a waiting EMS crew.  No injuries were reported however the men were cold from having been in the river.

For information on water safety and floating the rivers, please visit calgary.ca

-30-

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/calgary-fire-crews-rescue-two-rafters-from-the-bow-river/

