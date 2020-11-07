CALGARY FIRE CREWS QUICKLY EXTINGUISH DOWNTOWN CONSTRUCTION SITE FIRE

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), sab 07 novembre 2020

At approximately 1:20 on Thursday afternoon November 06, Calgary fire crews were called to a building under construction located on the corner of 11 Avenue and 11 Street S.W. for reports of a fire. Multiple people in the area called 9-1-1 to report the large outside fire in close proximity to the base of the crane at the building which is under construction.

Some workers on site attempted to extinguish the fire however it proved to be too large and dangerous for portable fire extinguishers. When fire crews arrived, they quickly contained and extinguished the flames. 120 workers were safely evacuated from the building. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

A Calgary Fire Department fire investigator attended the scene and determined that the fire was accidental and was a result of combustibles placed too close to a heat source. The fire quickly spread to a wooden barrier in place to protect the shaft where the crane is located.

No injuries were reported as a result of this fire and workers were allowed back onto the site approximately 90 minutes after the start of the incident.

The Calgary Fire Department would like to thank all those who promptly called in to 9-1-1 to report the fire.

-30-