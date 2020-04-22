mercoledì, Aprile 22, 2020
CALGARY FIRE CREWS KEEP SMOKING RELATED FIRE FROM SPREADING INTO RESIDENCE IN THE NORTH WEST

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mer 22 aprile 2020

Shortly before 4:00 in the afternoon of Tuesday April 21, Calgary fire crews were called to Tavender Road N.W. for reports of  smoke and flames coming from the porch.  When firefighters arrived, they were met with garbage that was on fire at the front of the residence.  They quickly extinguished the fire, preventing any damage to the inside of the four-plex.

No injuries were reported and damage to the front of the residence was minimal.

An investigation determined that the fire was accidental in nature and was a result of a cigarette butt that had fallen through the balcony decking, landed on some garbage that had been put out on the porch below. The garbage ignited and the fire started to grow.  

Smoking related fires are the most common type of outdoor fire in Calgary. They can be fatal and cause millions of dollars in damage to property every year.  To prevent these types of fires, please follow these tips:

  • Ensure all butts and ash are out by dousing them with water prior to putting in the trash.
  • Always dispose of cigarette butts in a deep, wide, sturdy metal container with a lid. The container should be filled part way with sand or water and emptied regularly. Never use a planter pot or flowerbed to dispose of your butts
  • Avoid smoking in bed or while under the influence of alcohol or cannabis.
  • Assess potential fire hazards within 1.5 metres of your home, including natural debris, trees and other structures.
  • Use your ashtray to dispose of any smoking material when driving. Throwing a cigarette butt out of your car window is a serious fire hazard, pollutes our roadsides and has environmental impacts.

Remember to always call 9-1-1 to report a fire. Visit calgary.ca/fire fore more information on fire safety.

-30-

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/calgary-fire-crews–keep-smoking-related-fire-from-spreading-into-residence-in-the-north-west/

