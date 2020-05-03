(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), dom 03 maggio 2020

Calgary Fire Crews Fight Multiple House Fire in Royal Oak

At approximately 01:30 this morning, Calgary 911 received reports of a residential house fire in the 100 block of Royal Oak View NW. While en route to the incident, the first due officer called for a 2nd alarm due to the multiple 911 reports of a fully involved structure fire. First arriving crews were faced with a large volume of flames venting from the roof of a single family home that had already spread to one of neighboring houses. A second exposure home was also starting to show signs of smoke caused by the radiant heat of the source house. Fire crews quickly set up water streams to knock down flames on the exposure homes before turning the fire attack to primary house. Two aerial ladder trucks with elevated water streams were also used, including one from the cul-de-sac behind source home to extinguish the heavy flames. No search of the source home or one of the exposure homes was possible due to the amount of structural damage. Three occupants from the source home and one occupant from each of the exposure homes all self-evacuated prior to Calgary Fire crews arriving on scene. None of the three involved homes will be able to be immediately reoccupied due to the fire damage sustained during the incident. ATCO and Enmax were in attendance on scene, shutting down natural gas and electricity to assist safety during firefighting operations. The Calgary Fire Department remains on scene at this time knocking down hotspots while conducting overhaul and salvage procedures. The fire investigator is also on scene but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Calgary Fire Department would like to remind citizens that functioning smoke alarms can help save lives.

