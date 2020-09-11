CALGARY FIRE CREWS FIGHT LARGE GRASS FIRE IN NORTH EAST

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), ven 11 settembre 2020

At approximately 10:30 on Friday morning, Calgary 9-1-1 started receiving multiple calls for reports of a grass fire in a farmer’s field in northeast Calgary at 144 Avenue and 1 Street N.E. The field, having been harvested several days ago by combine is covered with the resulting dried chaff (leftover organic debris). Eight fire apparatus including bush buggies, tenders and engines have been called to attack the fire from multiple sides. No buildings are reported to be threatened at the time of this release and no injuries have been reported.

The fire created large volumes of smoke prompting many citizens to call 9-1-1. The minimal wind speed is keeping the fire from spreading faster which is helping the firefighting efforts. The cause of the fire is currently unknown however if anybody who was in the immediate area and has photos, video or information regarding the cause of the fire, especially prior to CFD arrival on scene, please email

Fire crews remain on scene fighting the fire as of 12:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

-30-