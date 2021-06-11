(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), ven 11 giugno 2021

At approximately 3:30 on the afternoon of Thursday, June 10th, Calgary fire crews were called to a single family residence in Acadia for reports of a house fire. On arrival, firefighters saw smoke and flames visible and coming from the attic of the bungalow. Two adults who were in the house at the time of the fire, escaped without injury prior to CFD (Calgary Fire Department) arrival on scene.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the attic. A large hole was cut into the roof in order to quickly and efficiently access the attic for firefighting efforts. Firefighters got the fire under control and due to the cellulose insulation in the attic, needed to thoroughly search for any hot spots and fire extension. Extra crews were brought to the scene in order to properly rotate crews without interrupting the firefighting efforts.

A fire investigator is attending the scene to determine the origin and cause of this fire.

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/calgary-fire-crews-fight-house-fire-in-acadia/