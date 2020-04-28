martedì, Aprile 28, 2020
CALGARY FIRE CREWS FIGHT HOUSE FIRE IN ABBEYDALE

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mar 28 aprile 2020

Shortly before 3:00 on Monday April 27,  9-1-1 received multiple calls reporting a swiftly growing fire which was threatening a home on Aberdare Way N.E.  Callers reported that the fire spreading from the yard to the house and into the eves.  When fire crews arrived on scene, heavy smoke and flames were visible from the house and nearby fence with fire already affecting the neighbouring home . 

Fire crews did a search and found nobody inside the structure where the fire started.  The neighbour who’s home was being threatened by the growing fire, self evacuated prior to fire crews’ arrival on scene.  Firefighters gained quick control of the fire and prevented flames from spreading to the inside the house next door.

No injuries were reported as a result of this fire however damage to the house of origin is extensive.  Damage to the neighbouring house was limited to burned and melted siding.

Calgary Fire Department fire investigators are at the scene to determine the origin and cause of this fire. 

