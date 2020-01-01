23 Marzo 2020
CALGARY FIRE CREWS EXTINGUISH FIRE IN PINERIDGE

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), lun 23 marzo 2020

At approximately 5:00 this afternoon, the Calgary Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a residential building fire in the 600 block of Pineland Road NE. Fire crews arrived at the duplex to find thick black smoke billowing from the main floor windows. Firefighters made a quick entry from the front door and quickly extinguished the room and contents fire. Very little structural damage was reported. The structure was laddered and windows were used to provide natural ventilation throughout the source unit. The lone male resident on the affected side of the duplex was assessed on scene by AHS and transported to hospital for burns. Occupants of the unaffected side of the duplex had self-evacuated prior to fire crews arriving at the incident. During investigations, firefighters noted functioning smoke alarms on both sides of the duplex. ATCO and Enmax were on scene to provide assistance with utilities during firefighting operations. Calgary Fire Department crews remain on scene at this time conducting salvage and overhaul operations. The Fire Investigator is at the incident, but the cause of fire has not yet been determined.  The Calgary Fire Department emphasizes the importance of working smoke alarms.  Working smoke alarms save lives.

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/calgary-fire-crews-extinguish-fire-in-pineridge/

